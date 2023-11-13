Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 124 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $91.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

