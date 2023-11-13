Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

