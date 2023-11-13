Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 84 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

AMAT opened at $149.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

