Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $40.77 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

