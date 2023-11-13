Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 115,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 132,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

ABT opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

