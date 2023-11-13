Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $104.55 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

