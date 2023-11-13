Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,518 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $399.84 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $400.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.50. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

