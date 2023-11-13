Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

