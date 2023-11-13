Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.