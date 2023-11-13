Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

LH opened at $204.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average is $213.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

