Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

