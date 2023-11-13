Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Argus raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,702.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,547.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,522.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

