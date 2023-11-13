Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Olin worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

