Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.