Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $466,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 198,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

