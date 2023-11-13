Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.