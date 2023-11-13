Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 482.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $341,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 136.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.97 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

