Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Envista worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Envista by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Envista by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $367,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

NYSE NVST opened at $21.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

