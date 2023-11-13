Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SYF opened at $29.57 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.