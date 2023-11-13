Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of QRVO opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

