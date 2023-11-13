Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.