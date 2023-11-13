Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,939.17 ($23.94).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HIK

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,758.50 ($21.71) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,375.50 ($16.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,222 ($27.43). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,011.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,966.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,245.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Free Report

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.