Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,921. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

