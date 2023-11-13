Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 1,560 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 884,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 185,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 386,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 480,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 320,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,975,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,634,521. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

