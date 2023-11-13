Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 745 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 250,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 81,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock remained flat at $15.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

