Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 956 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 213,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,223. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

