Holistic Financial Partners Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.25. 638,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.42.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

