Holistic Financial Partners Buys 302 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256,549. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

