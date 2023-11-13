Holistic Financial Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $168.20. 1,813,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average is $179.52. The stock has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

