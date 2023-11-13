Holistic Financial Partners Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

