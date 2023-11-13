Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.84) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock remained flat at $2.03 on Monday. 2,169,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,138,775. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

