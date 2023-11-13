Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.29. 86,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,705. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $248.75 and a one year high of $312.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

