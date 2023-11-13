Holistic Financial Partners Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $661.00. 105,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

