Holistic Financial Partners Has $139,000 Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $53,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

CEMEX Trading Down 0.1 %

CEMEX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. 676,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

