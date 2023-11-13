Holistic Financial Partners Has $224,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.52. 517,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

