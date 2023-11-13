Holistic Financial Partners Has $374,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,815. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

