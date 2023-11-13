Holistic Financial Partners Has $387,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total transaction of $809,795.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,393 shares of company stock worth $7,134,979. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $635.67. 279,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,611. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $637.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

