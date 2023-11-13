Holistic Financial Partners Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $944.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $858.60 and a 200 day moving average of $828.22. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $503.14 and a one year high of $958.95.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

