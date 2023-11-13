Holistic Financial Partners Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PNC traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $119.50. The stock had a trading volume of 249,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,509. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

