Holistic Financial Partners Invests $3.96 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. 383,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

