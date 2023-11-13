Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $208,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 814 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,025,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after buying an additional 460,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.82. 1,734,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,208. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

