Holistic Financial Partners Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,504. The company has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

