Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 92 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $331.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,052,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,396,756. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $332.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $852.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.