Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 986 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.09. 101,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,935. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.