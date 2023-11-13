Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.41. 172,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,716. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.