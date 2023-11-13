Holistic Financial Partners Raises Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 1.24% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MARB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,308. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

