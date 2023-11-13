Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 22.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $597.00. 1,648,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $566.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

