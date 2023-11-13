Holistic Financial Partners Sells 1,334 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

PYPL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.62. 3,123,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,176,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

