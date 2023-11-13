Holistic Financial Partners Sells 175 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of TSM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.52. 4,236,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $110.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.
