Holistic Financial Partners Sells 362 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing
In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
ADP stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.74. 233,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,629. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.46.
Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
